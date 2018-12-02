Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Neshanta Larry, owner and founder of 'That's So Good' pop up buffet, is at the studio Sunday morning to show off some of the food she provides for her catering business.

Every Tuesday and Friday, 'That's So Good' pops into Better Family Life Education Center to provide some of the amazing food they have to offer for everyone to enjoy.

For more information visit the 'That's So Good' Facebook page.

'That's So Good' pop up buffet

Better Family Life Education Center

5415 Page Blvd,

St. Louis, MO 63112

Every Tuesday and Friday

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.