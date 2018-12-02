Winter Farmers’ Festival at Bakers & Hale restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Head Chef Rex Hale, General Manger of Bakers & Hale restaurant , and Crystal Stevens, Author of "Grow, Create, Inspire" and "Worms at Work", are at the studio to talk about the upcoming Winter Farmers' Festival.

Bakers & Hale will be holding a Winter Farmers' Festival on December 8 at the restaurant in Godfrey, where guests can purchase holiday goods and support local farmers.

Lunch will also be served between 11 a.m. and 3p.m.

For more information, visit: www.bakershale.com or call (618) 433-9748

Winter Farmers' Festival

December 8th at 11 a.m.

7120 Montclaire Ave

Godfrey IL