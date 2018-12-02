‘Wrestling Over Everything’ Tournament Sunday night in Centreville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Kenrock Chambers, President of Wrestling Over Everything, and Da`Marius Jones, WOE Champion, are at the studio to promote for their show for Sunday night in Centreville.

This is a family friendly event and great way to show support for local St. Louis residents, who are trying to achieve a dream.

Adults entry fee is $12 and kids are $7.

For more information you can visit the 'Wrestling Over Everything' Facebook page.

WOE Wrestling Tournament

Old Centreville Elementary School

3429 Camp Jackson Rd.

Centreville, IL 62206

December 2nd at 5pm

.