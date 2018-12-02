‘Wrestling Over Everything’ Tournament Sunday night in Centreville

ST. LOUIS- Kenrock Chambers, President of Wrestling Over Everything, and Da`Marius Jones, WOE Champion, are at the studio to promote for their show for Sunday night in Centreville.
This is a family friendly event and great way to show support for local St. Louis residents, who are trying to achieve a dream.
Adults entry fee is $12 and kids are $7.
For more information you can visit the 'Wrestling Over Everything' Facebook page.
WOE Wrestling Tournament
Old Centreville Elementary School
3429 Camp Jackson Rd.
Centreville, IL 62206
December 2nd at 5pm
.