You Paid For It: St. Louis city recreations centers get needed repairs

ST. LOUIS - Investigator Elliott Davis caught up with St. Louis City Parks and Recreation Director Greg Hayes for the latest on progress to fix up the city's recreations centers.

A You Paid For It investigation several years back disclosed numerous maintenance problems that had not been fixed in years.

Problems ranged from heat not working in one center to peeling paint and holes in the walls.

Now many of those problems have been fixed.

Director Hayes told Elliott the eventual price tag will be around $2 million dollars for all the repairs.

Some of the money comes from a bond issue voters passed for city repairs and expense, other funds come from federal sources.

The Recreation Centers like Wohl and Gamble Center are critically important in low-income neighborhoods where people often can't afford other after-school activities.

It's also part of a way to keep kids off the streets and out of trouble.