× 3 pedestrians die on St. Louis-area interstates in 1 day

ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) _ A woman who jumped from a car while fleeing police is among three pedestrians killed within a few hours on St. Louis-area interstate highways.

All three died early Monday. Just after midnight, a man was hit on Interstate 70 near downtown St. Louis. His body was found in the left lane. There were no witnesses.

A couple of hours later, a pursuit began when a car pulled in front of a police car and slammed on its brakes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Cayce Wilson of Troy later slowed to about 5 mph on I-70 in St. Peters and jumped from the car. She was hit after climbing over a concrete median.

Just before 6:30 a.m., 58-year-old Eugenio Munos was struck while apparently crossing Interstate 64 in O’Fallon.