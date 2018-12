× Cardinals Broadcaster Dan McLaughlin wants MLS in the STL

Cardinals television play by play broadcaster Dan McLaughlin has been quite the cheerleader for the local group trying to secure a Major League Soccer franchise for St. Louis. McLaughlin even spoke at the St. Louis Board of Aldermen this past Friday before the board voted 26-2 to move forward with the local group’s plan to bring the MLS to the STL. The Taylor and Kavanaugh families are the primary investors in the MLS4theLou group.

KTVI-Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne interviewed Dan McLaughlin on Sports Final on December 2nd to get the full story on hopefully pro soccer finally coming to St. Louis.