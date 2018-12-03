× Cell Phones are covered in germs and diseases, experts say

ST. LOUIS – A new study confirms what health experts have been warning people about; our cell phones.

They are covered in germs!

Research by Initial Washroom Hygiene found that the average cell phone is about seven times dirtier than a toilet seat.

The findings were even worse for those with phone cases– some had up to 17 times the bacteria.

Researchers think phones collect germs when taken into the bathroom. But most of those germs likely belong to the cell phone owner and there’s little chance of passing on a disease.