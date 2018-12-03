Collier’s Jersey #24 Retired at Incarnate Word

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is no greater honor than to have your jersey number retired by a team you played for. That happened to current Connecticut college basketball star Napheesa Collier on Monday night in St. Louis. Collier was an all-state performer during her high school basketball days at Incarnate Word Academy. With Collier in town for a game against the Saint Louis University Lady Billikens tomorrow, she was honored by her former high school. Collier's jersey #24 was retired in a special ceremony held at Incarnate Word on Monday night.