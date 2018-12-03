Alorton Mayor Joann Reed house firebombed, police searching for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALORTON, Ill. - The home of embattled Alorton Mayor Joann Reed is a complete loss after being firebombed overnight.

Police are looking for a man seen throwing a molotov cocktail into the home.

Mayor Reed was asleep inside at the time of the fire but was able to make it safely.

FOX 2 is told this is at least the third time her house has been firebombed.

Reed has been in trouble with the law recently. In September, she was charged with impersonating a police officer.

She also faces charges in a felony voting fraud case.