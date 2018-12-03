Florissant police handing out $100 gift cards to unsuspecting drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. – If you get pulled over by a Florissant police officer this time of year, it might not be such a bad thing.

On Monday, Florissant police kicked off their annual holiday gift card program. Officers are targeting unsuspecting drivers and issuing them "summons of joy" instead of tickets. with the summons comes a $100 gift card to Target stores.

“Imagine those emotions going from, ‘Holy cow, I can't afford this,’ to getting a $100 gift card,” said Officer Steve Michael, Florissant Police Department. “We've had people hug us, high-five us, shake our hand, it’s just tears. I mean, this really, truly impacts a lot of people.”

Florissant churches donated money to the police department to buy 66 $100 gift cards.

The cards will be handed out randomly to unsuspecting drivers over the next few weeks.