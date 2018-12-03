× Former Webster Groves sports doctor sentenced for sex crimes

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – A former sports doctor already on probation for sexually abusing 14 women in St. Charles County has now been sentenced to 90 days in jail for abusing seven other women in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 40-year-old Howard Setzer of Webster Groves also was placed on five years of probation Monday. He pleaded guilty in October.

Setzer sexually touched female patients without permission at two St. Louis County offices in 2016.

A psychiatrist hired by defense lawyer John Rogers testified that Setzer had a low risk of re-offending. But prosecutors say he remains a threat.

Setzer is on probation and served 30 days in jail following convictions in July for fondling women at his office in O’Fallon. He also faces civil lawsuits by some victims.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch