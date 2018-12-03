Get the outside of your house decorated without having to get the ladder out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Gary Rottler, owner of Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions, is at the studio to talk about the holiday exterior lighting services they have to offer.

If you feel like the job is too big, then just bring in a pro and sit inside and enjoy some hot cocoa.

Putting lights on your house is beautiful but it can also be dangerous. If you like doing the lights yourself then Gary has some tips for you to follow.

Use the right light lights and wattage Use a safe ladder Wear the right shoes, gloves, and equipment

Schedule an appointment online now and make your neighbors jealous of how great your house will look this holiday season.