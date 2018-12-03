× Lincoln County couple arrested for meth making

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a man and woman Monday for manufacturing meth in their residence.

According to prosecutors, the sheriff’s office and narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Highway H.

During the search, authorities found three firearms hidden under a bed, including a stolen CZ .17-caliber rifle. Detectives also recovered methamphetamine and smoking pipes.

While searching the attic, law enforcement found two books detailing the manufacturing of methamphetamine, as well as chemicals and other materials commonly used to make the drug.

The residents of the home, 37-year-old Christopher Garrett and 27-year-old Jennifer Ziga, were arrested.

Prosecutors said Ziga told law enforcement, “I know it looks like a meth lab, but it’s really not.”

Garrett was charged with two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance, one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of unlawful use of a firearm. He remains jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Ziga was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. She remains jailed on a $15,000 cash-only bond.