Illinois to celebrate 200th birthday Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Happy Birthday to the state of Illinois.

The land of Lincoln became the 21st state in the nation on December 2, 1818.

Governor Bruce Rauner and Governor-Elect JB Pritzker will take part in the 200th birthday celebration Monday night at the “Navy Pier” in Chicago.

Illinois is the 25th largest state in the US and has the sixth largest population.

It has been home to three presidents, Abe Lincoln, Ronald Reagan, and Barack Obama.