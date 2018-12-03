Major Case Squad continues investigation into Bellefontaine Neighbors double murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – A woman worried about her sister made a terrible discovery in Bellefontaine Neighbors: her sister and her sister’s boyfriend shot to death in their home.

It happened on Oran near Newby. As of late Monday afternoon, crime tape surrounded the house with Bellefontaine Neighbors police stationed out front.

The Major Case Squad has been called in. Investigators identified the victims as 33-year-old Iesah Emery and 40-year-old Jerry Cannon. They lived in the home together.

Autopsies showed they were likely shot Saturday night around 7:30 p.m.

A neighbor recalled hearing what could have been gunshots around that time.

Emery’s sister came by later that night when Emery did not show up at work but got no answer at the door, investigators said. Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, she made entry into the house and found the bodies.

“It’s bad enough to lose your 33-year-old sister to a crime of violence like that but to actually find her like that, it’s got to be devastating,” said Sgt. Andy Haarman, Major Case Squad. “If any of the neighbors – something jogs their memory of a suspicious vehicle Saturday night they haven’t reported yet, please give us a call. If someone has surveillance video on the outside of their house and we haven’t talked to them yet, please call us.”

Close to 20 detectives were working the case, Haarman said.

There’s no clear motive; no sign forced entry, nor any sign of robbery.

There is a CrimeStoppers reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or the Major Case Squad through the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department.