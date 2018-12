× Money Saver – Best Jeans for Under $8

ST. LOUIS – If you’re forever in blue jeans, we have a deal for the guys today.

Right now at Kohls online get a pair of urban pipeline jeans down in price from $36 to $7.49 after you enter a coupon code.

Choose from three styles, bootcut, straight leg and chino.

The jeans are available in multiple washes and colors.

Shipping is free when you spend $50.

Coupon Code: HOLIDAY25