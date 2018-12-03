Nelly recruits Bryce Haper for the St. Louis Cardinals on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, NV. - Batter Up !

St. Louis-raised rapper Nelly was in concert in Vegas Sunday night and guess who stopped backstage to say hi?

Cubs player Kris Bryant and super-free agent Bryce Harper.

Nelly was hoping to tip the scale with the St. Louis Cardinals after he posted a video to his Instagram account with Harper making a plea with the Cardinals team to sign the former Washington Nationals player this winter.

The Cardinals are rumored to have interest in Harper.

His caption read, "@Cardnials... I'm workin' out here! #STL talk to me", then tagging Bruce Haper.

Harper is rumored to be looking for at least a $300 million contract.