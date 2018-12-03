Ozzie Smith adds his thoughts on Cardinals interest in Bryce Harper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2 spoke to Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith Monday night at the Missouri Athletic Club Jack Buck Sports awards in downtown St. Louis. We asked him what he thought about Bryce Harper joining the Cardinals after Nelly's pitch to land Harper Monday.

"Anytime you can land a player like that there's always excitement when you have a player like that so you know I think a lot of people in this town are keeping their fingers crossed that we can land a player like that, but it's going to be expensive," said Ozzie Smith.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas also shared his thoughts.

"Anything to get him here you know, if he needs Nelly tickets or tickets to a hockey game I think we should you know give it to him," he said. "He's a tremendous athlete, a tremendous baseball player and I think it would be really fun to not have to pitch to him again."