Person struck, killed after police pursuit on I-70 near Cave Springs

ST. PETERS, Mo. - A police pursuit leaves one person dead in St. Peters Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a police pursuit started around 1:45 a.m. in Moscow Mills. The Police Department started pursuing a vehicle after the vehicle pulled in front of an officer and slammed on their breaks.

The pursuit came down I-70 and shortly after an officer with the St. Charles County Police Department began to pick up the pursuit.

According to Highway Patrol, right before the Cave Springs exit, the suspect stopped his vehicle on the highway and ran from the vehicle.

He tried to run across the westbound lanes and was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling westbound along highway I-70.

Accident reconstruction crews were called to the area to investigate.