ST. LOUIS - The pet of the week is Monica, a two-year-old terrier mix!

Monica loves to play and gets along great with other dogs. She's a cuddle bug in the home and has infectious, positive energy.

She keeps her kennel clean, knows some basic commands, and is crate-trained.

Monica is best suited for an active household as she has lots of energy to burn.

You can visit Monica at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.