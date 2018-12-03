Police say bodies found in car, likely Olivette couple reported missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERVIEW, MO - St. Louis County Police continued their investigation into two bodies found inside of a car in the 300 block of Bluff Drive Monday afternoon.

County police said they took over the investigation after the Riverview Police Department responded to a call for service regarding a suspicious vehicle down on a ravine.

Police are calling the deaths a double homicide but information on how the man and woman died was not immediately released.

They also said that it’s too early in the investigation to determine how long the car had been down there.

Fox 2 also spoke with Sergeant Dave Wolf with the Olivette Police Department who tells us that likely the two bodies found could be of the Olivette couple who were reported missing last Friday.

He said the car that was recovered at the crime scene is the same Nissan Sentra the couple was driving when they were last seen on I-270 and Lilac Avenue on Thursday.

Wolf added that the department will notify the next of kin once the two people are positively identified.