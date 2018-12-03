× Prevent a cigarette smoking relapse by vaping

ST. LOUIS- Switching to vaping may help prevent a smoking relapse.

A study published in the “Drug and Alcohol Review” looked at 40 former smokers who quit through vaping. Almost half said they had smoked at least once since quitting.

Most of those who did smoke after quitting thought of relapsing differently. People who vape find smoking an occasional cigarette again okay, as opposed to viewing it as a failure.

These vapers did not have a full relapse into smoking. They didn’t just think of the occasional cigarette as “intentional” or permissive.”