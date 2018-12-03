‘Snowflake Village’ is making Christmas shopping easier on parents of kids in the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Kathryn Purdy, Child Life Specialist with St. Louis Children's Hospital, is at the studio to talk about their goal to bring joy to the patients spending their holidays at the hospital this year.

St. Louis Children's Hospital is having parents, caregivers, and family members come to the gift shop, 'Snowflake Village', to get gifts, free of charge, for their loved ones.

'Snowflake Village' is set up so that families can complete their holiday shopping without having to leave the hospital.

For more information, visit: stlouischildrens.org/giving