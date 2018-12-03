St. Louis Bush appointee remembers serving in the presidents administration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – As the nation morons the death of President George H.W. Bush, his body is lying in repose at the Capitol in Washington D.C.

Tonight one St. Louis man who worked with the former president is looking back on that time with fond memories of the statesman.

Jerry hunter has a first-hand account of a former first man.

“My position in the Bush admin was as general counsel at national labor relations board.

A gentleman`s gentlemen. He put ethics above politics,” said Jerry Hunter/Bush Presidential Appointee.

Hunter was a presidential appointee after George H.W. Bush was elected 41st president of United States. But grew to know him from the 1988 campaign.

“President Bush supported the ADA. There was opposition. But he felt individuals with mental and physical disabilities should be treated as a full citizen,” said Hunter.

Hunter, now a partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, served during Bush’s four years in office.

“So, he had a very diverse administration, a lot of women and minorities and I think he felt very strongly about having a diverse administration.”

And that`s what I think it all comes down to, making the right decision when sometimes all the people don`t agree with your decision.