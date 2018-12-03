Win the Best Seats in the House to Cirque Du Soleil Corteo

Corteo, the latest and most enchanting Cirque du Soleil’s arena production is coming to the Chaifetz Arena from April 24 – 28 for a limited run of only seven performances. FOX 2 wants you to win the Best Seats in the House! Register to win 4 VIP tickets plus $200 from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery.

Tickets are on sale now.

Want a Bonus chance to win? Follow @FOX2Now on Instagram.

This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005. Since then, the show has been a great success and has amazed 8 million people in 19 countries on four continents.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy, and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.

Hurry! Entries are due by Noon on December 7th.

Contest rules