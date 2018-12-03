You Paid For It: Will voters get a chance to vote Airport privatization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2/KPLR 11 investigator Elliott Davis continues his look at one of the biggest issues in St Louis City government as consultants are now studying whether to privatize St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.

St Louis Alderwoman Cara Spencer says voters should have a say at the polls before privatization happens.

Spencer says the airport is the city's biggest asset and the management should not be changed in such a fundamental way without a vote of the people. She’s introduced legislation to give residents a chance to vote on the issue before it takes effect.

At present, the consultants are being paid by a private organization called Grow Missouri, receiving as much as $800,000 a month.

Taxpayers would have to reimburse that money if privatization goes through.

St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green agrees there should be a vote by residents on the issue. She says it would be irresponsible for officials to push forward without a vote of the people.

However, Mayor Lyda Krewson, who supports the privatization study, says a vote is not needed right now.

The mayor says there are enough public agencies that have to weigh in on this deal to adequately represent the public interest.