$40,000 in lawn and construction equipment stolen in Madison County

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating recently stolen lawn and construction equipment and identifying the culprits responsible.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, the first two incidents occurred November 19 in rural Granite City.

In the first incident, a 14-foot American Hauler Silver Cargo Trailer containing construction equipment was taken from a home on Ferguson Avenue. A short time later, a black 14-foot flatbed trailer containing an orange 2010 Bad Boy mower and other equipment was stolen from Nancy Avenue.

A light-colored, mid-2000s Ford SUV was identified as the suspect vehicle in those crimes.

On November 28, a business in the 11000 block of State Route 143 in rural Highland reported the theft of its Sure Trac 14-foot enclosed trailer. The trailer contained Big Dog lawn mowers and Stihl power tools.

Authorities described the suspect vehicle in that incident as a light-colored, newer model Ford F-350 or F-450, with a flat and/or dump-style truck bed.

It’s unknown if the incidents are connected but due to the close proximity of the crimes, investigators believe it’s a strong possibility.

The stolen equipment as an estimated value of more than $40,000.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook, its dispatch center at 618-692-4433, or its anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.