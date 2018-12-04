× 466 tenured University of Missouri faculty eligible for university buyouts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – More than 450 tenured faculty members in the University of Missouri System are eligible for an employee buyout program.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the voluntary buyout program announced Friday will provide payments of 1.5 times the faculty member’s benefit-eligible salary.

Eligible faculty must be tenured, working full time, 62 or older and have at least five years of employment at the university. The buyouts will be capped at $200,000.

A total of 466 faculty are eligible.

The largest number is on the Columbia campus, where 224 faculty members are eligible. Missouri-Kansas City has 112 eligible faculty; Missouri-St. Louis has 72; and Missouri University of Science and Technology has 55 eligible.

There are three tenured faculty assigned to the system that are also eligible.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune