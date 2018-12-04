African American woman makes history as county clerk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO (AP) _ An African American woman is taking a post with Cook County that's never been held by an African American or a woman.

In a news release, Karen Yarbrough's office says she was sworn in as Cook County clerk at a ceremony in downtown Chicago on Monday. She succeeds David Orr, who retired last week after a record 28 years as county clerk.

Yarbrough was elected last month after two terms as the Cook County Recorder of Deeds. Previously, she was a state representative.

Besides becoming the first African American or woman to serve as county clerk, she also is the first resident of the Cook County suburbs to hold the job that has always been held by a Chicago resident in the 108-year history of the office.