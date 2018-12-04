× Bodies found in car in North County identified as missing Olivette couple

CLAYTON, MO – St. Louis County Police Tuesday evening identified the bodies of the man and woman found inside a car Monday afternoon in North Riverfront Park.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that the victims found in the vehicle were Michele Laws, 43, and Igor Zhukov, 47. Both died as a result of at least one gunshot wound.

Family and friends of the missing couple from Olivette said they had been buying and selling expensive phones off the internet when they disappeared.

The Olivette Police Department had put out an alert for the couple on Saturday, December 1st.

On Monday afternoon the Riverview Police Department was called for vehicle found in a ravine off Bluff and Riverview Drives. Upon arrival, officers discovered 2 bodies in the car, one male, and one female.

The Riverview Police Department called St. Louis County Police to assist in the investigation.

County police are investigating the case as a double homicide.

If you have any information related to this case, you’re urged to call the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers s at 866-371-8477.