Collier Returns Home, leads Top Ranked UConn past Billikens

Connecticut senior and Incarnate Word alum Napheesa Collier got her wish on Tuesday night. She got to play in front of the St. Louis crowd with her top ranked Huskies teammates against Saint Louis University. The outcome, exactly as Collier had hoped, 22 points and 11 rebounds in a 98-42 victory for #1 UConn. A crowd of 7,105 fans packed Chaifetz Arena to see Collier play in her high school town. She didn’t disappoint with the double-double in scoring and rebounds.

Collier’s coach, Geno Auriemma promised her a game in St. Louis. He delivered that in Collier’s senior year at Connecticut and she was extremely happy to play in front of 300 family and friends at Chaifetz Arena. The win improves UConn to a perfect 8-0. The loss leaves the Billikens with a 4-5 mark.

