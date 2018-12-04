× Delta Queen given new life to journey the Mississippi River

A decade-long legislative effort to return the Delta Queen steamboat to America’s waterways is now complete.

President Trump signed into Tuesday a bill renewing the vessel’s exemption from a 1966 safety at Sea Act. The bill allows her to ply the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

The Delta Queen is currently docked in Louisiana where major repairs are about to get underway.

The repairs will cost between $10 to $12-million dollars.

When completed themed voyages are likely to begin in 2020.