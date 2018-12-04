× Fleeing driver in stolen truck causes deadly Missouri crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Authorities say a fleeing motorist in a stolen pickup truck has caused a deadly crash in Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the truck was stolen around 7 a.m. Tuesday in Rogersville. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace says a trooper spotted the truck minutes later in Springfield and tried to stop it.

But Pace say the driver took off and crashed into a Jeep. The impact killed one person and injured two others. The patrol isn’t releasing whether the person who was killed was in the truck or the Jeep.