× Former Washington University business director pleads guilty to embezzlement

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A former business director at Washington University in St. Louis has pleaded guilty to embezzling about $300,000.

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced the plea by 38-year-old Barbara Skudrzyk of Rock Hill. She admitted to three counts of mail fraud for embezzling money over a period of more than eight years.

Skudrzyk was the business director in the university’s Division of Medical Education. Prosecutors say she created false invoices and false W-9 forms and used the money for personal work on her home, divorce lawyers, travel, jewelry purchases, and other things.

Sentencing is March 8.