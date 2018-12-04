FOX 2 EXCLUSIVE: Win a pair of UNLIMITED LAWN ACCESS to all 2019 Summer Concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

For the first time ever, Live Nation is offering an unlimited Lawn Pass admission to all concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for the 2019 season for one price.

FOX 2 is EXCLUSIVELY giving away a pair of Lawn Passes to all 2019 Summer concerts! Just click here to enter.

Lawn Pass will go on sale starting at Noon today, Tuesday, December 4 and be available through December 18 or while supplies last, making the pass the perfect holiday gift that can be enjoyed all next summer!

To purchase the pass, fans can go to www.lawnpass.livenation.com and use the drop-down menu to select Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Each fan will receive a custom laminate with their name and a unique barcode that serves as their ticket on show day. Once fans scan in, they are all set to dance the night away on the lawn.