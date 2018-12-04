Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Many kids are going to see Santa to tell him what they want for Christmas, but for some kids just having the basics for school can be a struggle. One group's mission is to help those children with health, hunger and hygiene.

Annie Mayrose is the Regional Director for Care to Learn along with Eric Heckman the owner of Tani Sushi Bistro are here with one way you can help.

Tani Sushi Bistro will be hosting their happy hour to benefit Care to Learn tomorrow, December 5, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.caretolearn.org.