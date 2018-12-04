Investigators searching for answers after 2 bodies were found in car of missing couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERVIEW, Mo. - St. Louis County Police are still searching for answers to the circumstances surrounding two dead bodies found inside of a car in Riverview Monday afternoon.

According to police, the car matches that of a missing Olivette couple.

Olivette Police Department have been searching for 47-year-old Igor Zhukov and 43-year-old Michele Laws since last November 29. Olivette police told FOX2 that they believe this could be the missing couple.

The couple was last seen near Highway 270 and Lilac, which is not too far from the location that the police found the car. Riverview police found a Nissan Sentra in a ditch near the 300 block of Bluff drive just after 2:00 p.m. Monday.

A deceased man and woman had been inside, and police are only calling this a double homicide at this time. Authorities wouldn`t go into further details about the matter of which the two-people died or how long the car had been there before someone noticed it.

Police say they will release the identities of the two people inside once they notify the next of kin.

FOX2 will bring you any new information as it becomes available.