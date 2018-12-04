Jefferson City native and UConn’s best women’s basketball player wins against the Billikens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A Jefferson City native playing for the country’s number one college women’s basketball team was back in her hometown taking on the Billikens Tuesday night.

The dream-making moment comes after Napheesa Collier`s high school, Incarnate Word Academy retired her number 24 jersey Monday night.

“It was really cool," she said after Tuesday night's win, "it was a little bit embarrassing-just because I hate giving speeches and I didn’t know I had to give a speech in front of the gym.”

Collier, a senior at the University of Connecticut had the basketball in her hand the whole time in front of thousands of people including fans and supporters at Chaifetz Arena.

Her mom, Sarah Collier who lives In St. Charles was in the seats showing her full support.

“We are very proud of Napheesa not just what she has accomplished on the court but just who she is off the court," Collier's mother said.

Napheesa’s former high school coach, Dan Rolfes said that he too is proud of what she has accomplished so far.

“I knew she was going to be a great player," Rolfes said before the start of the game, "but I had no idea at this level she was going to be this outstanding.”

As Collier headed back she said that not only did she get to take away a win against the Billikens but also got to take a little piece of home with her.

“I wanted to get some gooey butter cake and I got it," she said laughingly.