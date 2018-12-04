× 18-year-old visiting from Chicago named as suspect in Bellefontaine Neighbors double murder

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – An 18-year-old was charged Tuesday in connection with the deaths of a Bellefontaine Neighbors couple.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced Tyjuan Cannon-Scarelli had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and stealing a motor vehicle.

Cannon-Scarelli remains at large.

Police described Cannon-Scarelli as an African-American male, standing six-feet tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

The victims, 33-year-old Lesha Emery and 40-year-old Jerry Cannon, were found dead in their home in the 1100 block of Oran Drive on Sunday.

A family member contacted the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department around 8:30 a.m. Sunday after discovering the bodies.

Investigators believe Emery and Cannon were killed a week before they were found. A 9mm handgun and a 2008 Buick Lucerne were also stolen from the residence.

Family members said Cannon-Scarelli had been visiting the area from Chicago and was staying with Emery and Cannon.

According to police, home security video shows Emery, Cannon, and Cannon-Scarelli entering the home between 3:09 p.m. and 3:12 p.m. on November 25. At approximately 3:41 p.m., the same home security video shows Cannon-Scarelli leaving the home with two duffle bags and a firearm.

Police said they located the stolen Buick Lucerne in the Chicago area. Meanwhile, recent social media posts show Cannon-Scarelli holding what appears to be the stolen gun.