Man sentenced to life in prison in killing of ex-girlfriend

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend after she told him she no longer wanted him in her life.

The Joplin Globe reports that the sentence ordered Monday for 39-year-old James Henneha, of Joplin, was the only one possible after he was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tonya Crawford. Her body was discovered in January 2016 in her Joplin apartment, three days after she was last seen at her workplace in Galena, Kansas.

Crawford’s daughter, Tanesha Eden, said her mother had been getting her life together and seemed “happy” and “independent.” There was testimony at trial that she’d had issues with drug use, and her daughter acknowledged that her mother “seemed to have bad luck with men.”