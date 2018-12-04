× Missouri foster dad charged with shaking 3-month-old baby

BOLIVAR, Mo. — A Missouri foster parent has been charged with shaking a 3-month-old so hard that the baby had to be hospitalized for eight days.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 34-year-old John Grant, of Bolivar, was arrested last week and released on $25,000 bond. Grand jurors indicted him in August on a charge of child abuse resulting in serious physical injury. His attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message from the paper.

Prosecutors said in a bond recommendation document that Grant repeatedly struck and shook the baby in January, causing the child to suffer seizures and respiratory distress. The document says Grant told his wife he got upset because the baby would not stop crying.

If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison without the eligibility for parole.