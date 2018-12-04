× Missouri lawmaker resigns to preserve right to lobby sooner

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri state senator has resigned early to ensure his right to register as a lobbyist sooner rather than later.

Democratic Sen. Jake Hummel of St. Louis resigned last Friday just ahead of a constitutional amendment taking effect Thursday that requires lawmakers to wait two years after the end of their terms before becoming lobbyists.

Hummel lost re-election earlier this year and was scheduled to leave office in January. By leaving now, he will be subject only to a six-month lobbyist waiting period in current law.

Hummel said he plans to continue to work as secretary-treasurer of the Missouri AFL-CIO.

Republican Rep. Kirk Mathews, of Pacific, also resigned effective Nov. 27. His resignation letter cited no reason. Mathews chose not to seek re-election this year.