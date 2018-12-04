× National Weather Service confirms 26 tornadoes hit Illinois

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. – The National Weather Service says at least 26 tornadoes touched down Saturday in Illinois, making the outbreak the state’s largest on record for the month of December.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner declared Christian County a state disaster area after tornadoes heavily damaged hundreds of homes and businesses in Taylorville, Illinois.

No one was killed but more than 20 people were hurt.

Ameren Illinois has since restored power to customers in that area.