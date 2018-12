× Overnight shooting sends victim to the hospital

EAST ST. LOUIS – One person was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting East St. Louis.

Police responded to a call for shots fired just before 11:00 p.m at a home on North 13th Street.

No word yet on his condition.

No arrests have been made so far in the case. If you know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to contact East St. Louis Police Department