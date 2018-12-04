PICTURES: Guns ’n Hoses 2018

St Louis firefighters and police officers go toe-to-toe at Enterprise Center in The Annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses boxing event benefiting The BackStoppers – a nonprofit organization that assists families of first responders who have died in the line of duty.

