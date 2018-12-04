Police search for gunman after Popeyes shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS- A fast food customer so upset that the kitchen was closed he fired a gun at a worker.

St. Peters police said it happened Sunday night at a Popeyes on Jungermann Road. The suspect pulled up to the drive-thru then started cursing at a worker when he was told that the kitchen was closed for the night.

Another worker came outside to talk to the suspect and the two started arguing.

The suspect left the Popeyes but came back in less than a minute and fired the gun at the worker who was still on the parking lot.

Police said surveillance video shows the suspect driving a Dodge Ram extended cab truck that is red or maroon in color. There is a chrome step up rain along the driver’s side and the truck bed appears to be covered with a red vinyl-type material.

The suspect is described as a black male with a bald head, between the ages of 25-35. Standing at six feet and approximately weighing 320 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts.

If you have any information you can contact the St. Peter’s police at 636-278- 2244 ext. 3550 or anonymously at 636-278-1000.