Prized transfer QB Kelly Bryant picks Missouri

ST. LOUIS, MO- The University of Missouri football team won’t play again on the field until the December 31 Liberty Bowl game against Oklahoma State, but on Tuesday night the Tigers won an off-field battle that had the nation watching. Kelly Bryant, the Clemson quarterback who decided to transfer after losing his starting job to Trevor Lawrence this fall, announced he will finish his college career at Mizzou next fall.

Under new NCAA rules in effect this year, players can retain a year of eligibility if they play no more than four games in a season. Bryant will be eligible to play immediately next fall. That’s music to the ears of Missouri fans who wondered who would take over once Drew Lock’s career ends after the Liberty Bowl. Four quarterbacks from the 2018 roster could return next fall, but none had done enough to be seen as Lock’s obvious successor. The school is also expected to sign Dayton, OH prep QB Connor Bazelak for 2019.

Bryant chose Missouri over fellow SEC rivals Auburn and Arkansas, among other suitors.