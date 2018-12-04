× Tigers roll past Texas-Arlington 65-45

St. Louis native Torrance Watson scored 12 points to lead Missouri to a 65-45 win over Texas-Arlington in Columbia, MO on Tuesday night. The freshman from Whitfield was the leading scorer for the Tigers. Other St. Louis area players, Jeremiah Tilmon (East St. Louis) has ten points and 12 rebounds. Javon Pickett (Belleville East) scored ten points also.

Mizzou built a 37-21 halftime lead and never looked back winning by twenty. The Tigers now have a 5-3 record so far this season.