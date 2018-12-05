Cardi B ‘no longer together’ with Offset

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Offset of Migos (L) and Cardi B attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Cardi B is no longer feeling the love after little more than a year of marriage to fellow rapper Offset.

She posted a video on Instagram saying that “things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.” The 26-year-old says “I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore.”

Cardi B says “it might take time to get a divorce.”

Offset responded “Y’all won.”

The couple got married in September 2017 and welcomed a baby girl in July.

Cardi B says she and her baby’s father are really good friends and business partners.

An email seeking comment was sent to her representatives.

