Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Shopping, parties, family gatherings, constant spending, to-do lists; have you become exhausted and perhaps even dread the remainder of the holiday season? What if you could celebrate Christmas differently this year?

Pastor Greg Holder is the lead pastor at The Crossing and is here this morning with a way you can truly enjoy the season.

For more information, visit https://thecrossing.church.